NBA Rumors: Clippers Exploring Acquiring Lonzo Ball

The Clippers are exploring trade possibilities to acquire Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball before next Thursday's trade deadline, according to The New York Times' Marc Stein.

Ball, 23, is a restricted free agent this offseason. He is averaging 31.7 minutes per game for the Pelicans, recording a career-high 14.2 points per game on a career-best 38.5% shooting from three.

In late January, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that New Orleans had shown an openness to discussing trades involving Ball and J.J. Redick. The team has yet to move to Redick, though, and New Orleans could potentially buy him out.

The Pelicans are currently tied for 11th in the Western Conference, three games out of the play-in tournament. At 17-24, the Pelicans are still looking for their third playoff appearance since 2011.

The Clippers are 26-16 on the season and No. 4 in the Western Conference. Ball would potentially bolster a backcourt that has relied on both Lou Williams and Reggie Jackson this season.

Check out the latest news and notes from around the NBA: