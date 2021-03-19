NBA Rumors: Clippers Exploring Acquiring Lonzo Ball

NBA Rumors: Clippers Exploring Adding Lonzo Ball Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Clippers are exploring trade possibilities to acquire Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball before next Thursday's trade deadline, according to The New York Times' Marc Stein.
Ball, 23, is a restricted free agent this offseason. He is averaging 31.7 minutes per game for the Pelicans, recording a career-high 14.2 points per game on a career-best 38.5% shooting from three.
In late January, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that New Orleans had shown an openness to discussing trades involving Ball and J.J. Redick. The team has yet to move to Redick, though, and New Orleans could potentially buy him out.
The Pelicans are currently tied for 11th in the Western Conference, three games out of the play-in tournament. At 17-24, the Pelicans are still looking for their third playoff appearance since 2011.
The Clippers are 26-16 on the season and No. 4 in the Western Conference. Ball would potentially bolster a backcourt that has relied on both Lou Williams and Reggie Jackson this season.
- The Hawks have told inquiring teams that they intend to match contract offers for restricted free-agent forward John Collins, but teams are still inquiring with possible deals. (Brian Windhorst, ESPN)
- Teams around the league have found the Kings willing to discuss deals involving forwards Nemanja Bjelica and Jabari Parker. (Brian Windhorst, ESPN)
- 36 members of the Hawks, including 14 players, have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Sarah Spencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
- Teams around the league have called the Magic about deals for center Nikola Vucevic, but Orlando remains reluctant to deal its two-time All-Star center. (Michael Scotto, HoopsHype)
- Several contenders have contacted the Cavaliers about center JaVale McGee. (Zach Lowe, ESPN)