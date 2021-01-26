NBA Rumors: Pelicans Open to Trade Calls About Lonzo, Redick

The New Orleans Pelicans have shown an openness to discussing trades involving guards Lonzo Ball and J.J. Redick, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Ball, 23, is a restricted free agent this offseason and is playing just over 31 minutes per game this season. Redick, 36, is in the final year of a two-year contract he signed prior to the 2019-20 season and is averaging just 20.5 minutes per game, his lowest total since the 2008-09 season.

According to The Athletic, a move involving either isn't imminent, but a possible deal would allow the team to better evaluate recent draft picks, guards Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kira Lewis.

The Pelicans are 5-10 on the season, giving them the second-worst record in the Western Conference. The Pelicans have been pleased with Van Gundy’s job early in his first season with the franchise, according to The Athletic.

