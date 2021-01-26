NBA Rumors: Pelicans Open to Trade Calls About Lonzo, Redick

SI.com
The Crossover: What Has Been the Key to Success for the Sixers So Far This Season?
NBA Rumors: Pelicans Open to Trade Calls About Lonzo Ball, J.J. Redick

The New Orleans Pelicans have shown an openness to discussing trades involving guards Lonzo Ball and J.J. Redick, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. 

Ball, 23, is a restricted free agent this offseason and is playing just over 31 minutes per game this season. Redick, 36, is in the final year of a two-year contract he signed prior to the 2019-20 season and is averaging just 20.5 minutes per game, his lowest total since the 2008-09 season.

According to The Athletic, a move involving either isn't imminent, but a possible deal would allow the team to better evaluate recent draft picks, guards Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kira Lewis.

The Pelicans are 5-10 on the season, giving them the second-worst record in the Western Conference. The Pelicans have been pleased with Van Gundy’s job early in his first season with the franchise, according to The Athletic.

Check out the latest news and notes from around the NBA:

  • Pacers guard Caris LeVert underwent successful surgery to treat renal cell carcinoma on his left kidney Monday. (Pacers)
  • The Nets appear to be hoping Cavaliers center Andre Drummond gets bought out if the Cavs are out of the postseason picture. (Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer)
  • The Knicks and Clippers are among interested teams in Pistons guard Derrick Rose. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)
  • The Warriors and Pelicans have discussed a potential deal involving Kelly Oubre Jr., though, there isn't traction yet. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)
  • Bulls forwardWendell Carter Jr. will be re-evaluated in four weeks after an MRI confirmed a right quad contusion. (Bulls)

