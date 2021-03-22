Chris Paul Reaches 10,000 Career Assists

Long considered the "Point God" of his generation, Chris Paul has now ascended to join elite company among the game's best passers.

Paul notched his 10,000th career assist on Sunday night against the Lakers, becoming just the sixth player in NBA history to accomplish that feat. The milestone dish was finished off by Deandre Ayton on an alley-oop for Paul's ninth assist of the game midway in the third quarter.

Paul joins John Stockton, Jason Kidd, Steve Nash, Mark Jackson and Magic Johnson in the 10,000-assist club. Of that group, all but Jackson are in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

In his 16th season, Paul is averaging 16.0 points, 8.7 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game, helping him earn his ninth career All-Star nod. He has led the league in assists per game four times, most recently in the 2014-15 season, and averages 9.4 assists per game for his career.

