Chris Paul Reaches 10,000 Career Assists

SI.com
NBA
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Chris Paul Becomes Sixth Player to Reach 10,000 Career Assists

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Long considered the "Point God" of his generation, Chris Paul has now ascended to join elite company among the game's best passers.

Paul notched his 10,000th career assist on Sunday night against the Lakers, becoming just the sixth player in NBA history to accomplish that feat. The milestone dish was finished off by Deandre Ayton on an alley-oop for Paul's ninth assist of the game midway in the third quarter.

Paul joins John Stockton, Jason Kidd, Steve Nash, Mark Jackson and Magic Johnson in the 10,000-assist club. Of that group, all but Jackson are in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

In his 16th season, Paul is averaging 16.0 points, 8.7 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game, helping him earn his ninth career All-Star nod. He has led the league in assists per game four times, most recently in the 2014-15 season, and averages 9.4 assists per game for his career.

More NBA coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

oregon state (1)
College Basketball

Oregon State Tops Oklahoma State to Advance to Sweet 16

The Beavers hounded first-team All-American and likely No. 1 NBA draft pick, Cade Cunningham, to continue their Cinderella run to the Sweet 16.

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles celebrate their 81-78 victory over the Florida Gators during the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 21, 2021,
Play
College Basketball

The Unlikely School to Spark March's Wildest Party Yet

Oral Roberts is tiny, strictly religious institution out of Oklahoma. On Sunday, they become just the second No. 15 seed to advance to the Sweet 16.

Loyola Chicago vs Illinois
Play
College Basketball

Men's NCAA Tournament Sunday Schedule, Recaps

We're down to 32 teams in the men's bracket. Who will move on to the Sweet 16?

Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns battle at WWE's Fastlane
Play
Wrestling

WWE's 'Fastlane' Sets the Stage for 'Wrestlemania 37'

WWE delivered its final pay per view before WrestleMania 37, and while Fastlane was not perfect, it was entertaining.

chris paul
NBA

Chris Paul Reaches 10,000 Career Assists

Paul joins an elite group that includes John Stockton, Jason Kidd, Steve Nash, Mark Jackson and Magic Johnson to notch 10,000 career dimes.

Jim and Buddy Boeheim
Play
College Basketball

Syracuse Is Busting Brackets Again, and This Time It's a Family Affair

Jim Boeheim will coach in his 20th Sweet 16 next weekend. This one is a little sweeter than the rest with his son, Buddy, leading his team on the court.

Michigan basketball celebrates during an NCAA tournament game vs. FGCU
Play
College Basketball

Thwarted Upset Bids Headline Women's Tourney Day 1

Plus, freshmen Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers starred and NC State got an early scare.

oral roberts
College Basketball

Oral Roberts Heads to Sweet 16 in Upset Over Florida

Oral Roberts becomes the second No. 15 seed in NCAA tournament history to advance to the Sweet 16 after knocking off No. 7 Florida.