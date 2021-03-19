Celtics' Brad Stevens Dismisses Indiana Rumors

SI.com
Brad Stevens Dismisses Indiana Rumors, Won't Leave Celtics

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said Friday he isn't interested in the head coaching vacancy at Indiana, noting his commitment to Boston as a "44-year-old Masshole."

The Hoosiers fired former head coach Archie Miller on March 15 after four years at Indiana. Stevens, an Indiana native, quickly emerged as a rumored replacement, but it doesn't appear as though he will leave the Celtics anytime soon.

"I'm so grateful to this organization, and to the people here for all that they've done for us," Stevens said. "I love coming to work every day. I love this area. People have been so great to us."

Stevens did note a special connection to his home state. He went to college at Division III DePauw in Greencastle, Ind., and he served as Butler's head coach from 2007-13. Yet while Indiana holds a special place in Stevens's heart, he's ultimately happy in his current location.

"I tried to say it as clearly as I could and also make sure that people understand that [Indiana] is special to me," Stevens said. "Because I don’t want to make it sound like it’s not. But, like I said the other day, I’m so grateful to this organization, and to the people here, and for all that they’ve done for us.”

"I’m not a kid anymore. ... I’m a 44-year-old Masshole. I swerve around others when I’m driving, I eat Dunkin Donuts and I root for the Patriots.”

Stevens has found a fair amount of success after leaving his home state. He sports a 338–266 record in eight seasons with the Celtics, reaching the postseason in each of the last six seasons. Boston has struggled thus far in 2020-21 as it enters Friday night No. 6 in the Eastern Conference at 20–20. 

