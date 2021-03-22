Lakers Legend Elgin Baylor Dies at 86

Former Minneapolis and Los Angeles Lakers star Elgin Baylor has died of natural causes, the team announced on Monday. He was 86 years old.

"Elgin was the love of my life and my best friend," his wife, Elaine, said. "And like everyone else, I was in awe of his immense courage, dignity and the time he gave to all his fans. At this time we ask that I and our family be allowed to mourn his passing in privacy."

Baylor was drafted by the Lakers in 1958 where he would play 14 seasons. He was an 11-time All-Star and was selected to the All-NBA first-team 10 times. He earned Rookie of the Year honors in 1959. His No. 22 jersey was retired by the Lakers in 1983.

After his playing days, he coached the Jazz and served as the vice president of basketball operations for the Clippers.

"Elgin was THE superstar of his era — his many accolades speak to that," Lakers president Jeanie Buss said. "He was one of the few Lakers players whose career spanned from Minneapolis to Los Angeles. But, more importantly, he was a man of great integrity, even serving this country as a U.S. Army reservist, often playing for the Lakers only during his weekend pass."

Baylor was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1977. A statue of Baylor was erected at the Staples Center in his honor in 2018.

Baylor is survived by his wife, Elaine; his sister, Gladys Baylor Barrett; his daughter Krystal and two children from a previous marriage, Alison and Alan.