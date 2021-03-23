NBA Rumors: Rockets Likely to Move Oladipo Before Deadline

SI.com
NBA Rumors: Rockets Likely to Trade Victor Oladipo Before Deadline

James Harden is unlikely to be the only former All-Star shipped out of Houston this season. 

The Rockets are expected to trade guard Victor Oladipo before Thursday's trade deadline, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Heat and Knicks have been cited as potential suitors for Oladipo, though a strong market is potentially developing outside of the two current Eastern Conference playoff teams. The Rockets are expected to seek a young player or a first-round pick in exchange for Oladipo.

Oladipo has played 20 games with the Rockets this season after joining Houston in the Harden trade. He is averaging 20.8 points and 4.7 assists per game, though he is shooting just 40.7 percent from the field in his time with Houston. The Rockets have tumbled to the bottom of the Western Conference without Harden, losing 20 straight games before Monday's win over the Raptors.

So who else could join Oladipo on the trade market in the coming days? Stay up to date with the latest NBA rumors below:

• The Celtics have emerged as the frontrunner to land Magic forward Aaron Gordon. (Matt Moore, Action Network)

• The Bulls are listening to offers for forward Lauri Markkanen. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• The Lakers, Clippers and Sixers are among the teams interested in Thunder guard George Hill. (Jake Fischer, Bleacher Report)

• The Heat and 76ers remain the top candidates to acquire Raptors guard Kyle Lowry. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• The Bulls and Hawks are among the teams pursuing Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball. (Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer)

