Report: Pascal Siakam Fined $50,000 After Exchange with Nick Nurse

Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has been fined $50,000 for a verbal exchange with coach Nick Nurse on Sunday, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The exchange occurred after the team's 116–105 loss to the Cavaliers when Siakam reportedly said some "choice words" towards Nurse as they were leaving the court, according to the report. Siakam had nine points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 25 minutes of action.

The Raptors denied the report, however. Jenn Quinn, the Raptors head of media relations, told Lori Ewing of the Canadian Press that the report was "not correct." Quinn also said that the altercation between Nurse and Siakam is "being discussed" and "no decisions have been made," according to the Toronto Star's Doug Smith.

Despite the denial of the reports, Nurse and Siakam have made headlines before.

During the 2020 playoffs, Siakam struggled mightily in the Eastern Conference semifinals before the Raptors eventually fell to the Celtics in seven games. He averaged 14.9 points per game on 38% shooting from the field during the series.

Nurse publicly criticized Siakam in a post-game press conference in Orlando after a Game 5 loss.

"He's supposed to be our leading gut but not sure if he's been in great rhythm since the league started," Nurse said on Siakam's play in the bubble. "Hopefully he can get his rhythm."

The Raptors played the Rockets, who entered Monday night with a league-high 20-game losing streak. Toronto's 117–99 loss marked their ninth consecutive loss, which is now the longest active losing streak in the NBA.

Toronto is 17–26 and out of the playoff picture at the No. 11 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Siakam, who was an All-Star last season, leads the Raptors at scoring with 19.8 points per game.