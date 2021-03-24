NBA Rumors: Heat 'Frontrunners' to Land Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry's time in Toronto could quickly be coming to an end.

The Raptors are in the midst of trade talks with multiple teams regarding a potential Lowry deal, though the Heat have emerged as the "frontrunner" for Toronto's point guard, according to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix.

The 76ers and Clippers have previously been rumored as potential landing spots for Lowry.

Landing Lowry could make a major difference in Miami or Philadelphia's push for the Eastern Conference crown. The 15-year veteran is averaging 17.6 points and 7.4 assists this season, shooting 39.1 percent from three. Lowry is a six-time All-Star and 2019 NBA Finals champion.

So who aside from Lowry could be on the move before Thursday's trade deadline? Stay up to date with the latest NBA rumors below:

• The Rockets will trade Victor Oladipo before Thursday's deadline, though the leading suitor remains unclear. (Chris Mannix, Sports Illustrated)

• The Celtics are the favorites to trade for Aaron Gordon, though the Nuggets have also expressed interest. (Sam Amick, The Athletic)

• The Hawks are unlikely to trade forward John Collins before Thursday's deadline. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Bulls are listening to suitors for forward Lauri Markkanen. (Sam Amick, The Athletic)

• The Clippers could target Lonzo Ball and Ricky Rubio as they attempt to upgrade at point guard. (Chris Mannix, Sports Illustrated)

• Houston has engaged in "serious talks" with the Magic regarding a potential Aaron Gordon trade. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)