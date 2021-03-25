Report: Nuggets Acquire Aaron Gordon in Trade With Magic

The Nuggets will acquire forward Aaron Gordon in a trade with the Magic, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Guards Gary Harris and R.J. Hampton will head to Orlando in the deal along with a protected 2025 first-round pick, Wojnarowski reports.

Gordon, 25, is averaging 14.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game this season. He has played each of the last seven years in Orlando after being selected with the No. 4 pick in the 2014 NBA draft.

Denver acquired Gordon on Thursday as it continues to chase the first Finals appearance in franchise history. The Nuggets reached the Western Conference finals in 2020 before losing to LeBron James and the Lakers in five games. They enter Thursday night No. 5 in the West at 26–18.

Dealing Gordon marks Orlando's second major trade of the day. The Magic sent All-Star center Nikola Vucevic to Chicago early Thursday morning in exchange for Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter and two first-round picks.