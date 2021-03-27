SI.com
NBA
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
How the Houston Rockets Help James Harden's MVP Case in Brooklyn
How the Houston Rockets Help James Harden's MVP Case in Brooklyn

James Harden After 44-Point Outburst: 'I Am the MVP'

Author:
Publish date:

With recent injuries to MVP front-runners LeBron James and Joel Embiid, the race for the NBA's highest individual honor appears wide open—depending on who you ask, at least. According to Nets star James Harden, the award has his name written all over it.

With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving out of the lineup Friday night against the Pistons, Harden led Brooklyn to a 113-11 win. He scored 44 points with 14 rebounds and eight assists on 14-for-30 shooting, notching his highest scoring output since joining the Nets.

When asked after the game whether or thought he belong in the MVP conversation, Harden's response was direct.

"I feel like I am the MVP," Harden said. "It's that simple. I don't want to speak individually on myself, but I'm just going to leave it at that. I just try to go out there every single night and give my teammates everything that I can bring to the game."

Without Durant or Irving, Harden grabbed complete control of the Nets' attack. He played 42 minutes and took 22 more shot attempts than his next-highest teammate.

The game was Harden's third 40-point outburst of the season and second with the Nets. On the season, he's averaging 25.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and a league-best 11.2 assists per game. Those numbers stack up nicely to his numbers from his MVP season in 2017-18, when he averaged 30.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists.

The betting odds don't back up Harden's bold claim, though. Vegas Insider has him at +900 to take home his second MVP award, the fifth-best in the league. Nikola Jokic leads the pack at -110, with Embiid at +500, James at +600 and Giannis Antetokounmpo at +800.

YOU MAY LIKE

james harden
Play
NBA

James Harden After 44-Point Outburst: 'I Am the MVP'

Harden led the Nets to a 113-111 win over the Pistons Friday night while Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving remained out of the lineup.

asa hutchinson
Play
High School

Three States Ban Transgender Athletes From School Sports

The bill is the third one passed in the U.S. this year. Governor Bill Lee said the bill will "preserve women's athletics and ensure fair competition."

Nick Chubb
Play
Fantasy

Five-Round Fantasy Mock Draft 2.0: Post-Free Agency Realignments

SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano mocks the first five rounds of a fantasy draft to see what's changed after free agency

May 3, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Former boxing champion and promoter Oscar De La Hoya during weigh ins for the middleweight championship boxing match between Canelo Alvarez (not pictured) and Daniel Jacobs (not pictured) at T-Mobile Arena.
Play
Boxing

Oscar De La Hoya Ends Retirement, Announces July 3 Fight

Oscar De La Hoya hasn't fought since losing to Manny Pacquiao in December 2008, four months before he announced his retirement.

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) rolls out of the pocket against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter at NRG Stadium.
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football: How NFL Free Agency Impacts Everyone Else - The Losers

SI Fantasy's Michael Fabiano takes an in-depth look how free agency roster moves hurt some players

curtis samuel
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football: NFL Free Agency Winners & Losers

Michael Fabiano takes an in-depth look at the winners & losers of the 2021 NFL free agency period

Nelson Agholor with the Raiders.
Play
Fantasy

2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Fantasy Breakdowns on the Latest Moves

SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano logs the impact of the fantasy noteworthy moves during the 2021 NFL offseason

sergio garcia
Golf

Sergio Garcia Sinks Walk-Off Hole-in-One to Win Match Play Group

After three sudden death tiebreaker holes, Sergio Garcia knocked out Lee Westwood with a walk-off ace to advance in the WGC Match Play Championship.