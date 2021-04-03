Lakers, Clippers to Allow Limited Fans Starting April 15

The Lakers and Clippers will be welcoming fans back to the Staples Center for the first time this season after the State of California announced its new guidelines for indoor venues.

Beginning April 15, indoor concerts, theater performances and other events will be permitted.

The Lakers are finalizing plans with L.A. County Public Health and Staples Center officials to have fans safely attend home games, beginning April 15 when Los Angeles hosts Boston.

The Clippers announced they will host a "certain number of fans" for their April 18 home game against the Timberwolves.

Both teams recently received permission from L.A. County Health Department to have 50 guests at games in accordance with the protocols set in place for TV and award show productions in L.A. County, according to ESPN.

The Lakers (30-18) currently sit in fourth in the Western Conference and a game behind the Clippers (32-18) for third place.