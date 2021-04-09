Report: Quentin Grimes to Declare for NBA Draft

SI.com
NBA
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Which Men's College Basketball Programs Should We Keep an Eye Out for Next Season?
Which Men's College Basketball Programs Should We Keep an Eye Out for Next Season?

Report: Houston Guard Quentin Grimes Declares for NBA Draft

Author:
Publish date:

Houston guard Quentin Grimes announced Friday that he is hiring an agent and will declare for the NBA draft.

Grimes was one of three players who averaged double figures for the Cougars and led Houston to its first NCAA Final Four appearance since 1984. 

The 6' 5" guard posted on Instagram about his decision.

"Playing in the NBA has been a life-long dream of mine," Grimes said. "It's been an honor for a hometown kid to be able to wear the Houston jersey across my chest for the past two years.

"To Coach Sampson and Coach Q, thank you for always pushing me, holding me accountable and always challenging me to be the best version of myself – both on and off the court. To my teammates, thank you for being with me on this journey, pushing each other to work hard every day and making history. Thank you to my family, and especially my parents, for always providing me with unconditional love and support.

"To the fans of the University of Houston and the entire city, thank you for the constant love and support you have shown me since the moment I decided to come back home."

The junior averaged 17.8 points per game and finished second on the team with 5.7 rebounds per contest. Grimes was a unanimous selection for the All-American Athletic Conference First Team and was named the league's Player of the Year, the first since 1993.

Grimes became only the fourth player in school history to be named a Conference regular-season and Conference Tournament Most Outstanding Player. He also was one of five finalists for the Jerry West Award and was named one of 10 Semifinalists for the Naismith Trophy for Player of the Year.

The deadline for early entrants to declare for the draft is May 30 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The NBA draft lottery will be conducted on June 22. The draft will take place on July 29. The draft and the combine will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

YOU MAY LIKE

John Brannen talking to players on the sidelines for Cincinnati men's basketball.
Play
College Basketball

Cincinnati Fires Men's Basketball Coach John Brannen

Less than a week after suspending John Brannen, Cincinnati has fired him as its men's basketball coach.

Deshaun Watson holds a football.
Play
NFL

Judges Order Women Suing Watson to Disclose Names

Watson's lawyer argued that the "use of anonymous lawsuits violates Texas law and the basic concept of fairness."

quentin-grimes-houston
Play
NBA

Report: Quentin Grimes to Declare for NBA Draft

The Houston guard will hire an agent and enter the 2021 NBA draft.

Referee Bert Smith is carted off the court in the Elite Eight
Play
College Basketball

How a Blood Clot Knocked Out Now-Recovering Ref Bert Smith

In a scary moment, Smith collapsed on the court during an NCAA tournament game. Later, doctors found out why.

Seth Rollins ties up Shinsuke Nakamura in the ropes during their match at Fastlane
Play
Wrestling

Seth Rollins Faces Cesaro as Fans Return to ‘WrestleMania’

“I don’t know what it will be like. But all of us, we’re really excited for the energy the crowd is going to bring.”

Warriors forward Draymond Green holds a basketball.
Play
NBA

Draymond Green Responds to Megan Rapinoe's Critical Comments

Green says what Megan wants and what he wants are the same thing.

Rapper Earl Simmons, known more widely as DMX
More Sports

Sports World Pays Tribute to DMX: 'RIP to a Legend'

News of DMX's death sparked a wave of tributes from athletes everywhere.

Deion Sanders on the Jackson State sideline
Play
College Football

Sanders Still on Pace to Change Culture at Jackson State

Despite recent losses, Deion Sanders sees the opportunity to take a huge leap forward with his football program.