NBA Draft on July 29, Lottery on June 22

The NBA announced its annual draft will be held on July 29 at 8 p.m. ET, and the first round will be televised by ESPN and ABC. The second round will be aired on just ESPN.

The draft lottery will be conducted on June 22 and the combine is slated to be held from June 21 to June 27.

The 2020 NBA draft and its respective combine were held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year's lottery order was still determined in person by NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum from the league's offices in Secaucus, N.J.

The announcement made no mention if these draft events will be in person or virtual.