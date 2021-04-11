SI.com
NBA
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Stephen Curry, Ex-Con Guest PA Announcer Aaron Taylor Share Emotional Moment

Author:
Publish date:

Aaron "Showtime" Taylor was an inmate of the infamous San Quentin state prison for 26 years. When Warriors executives would visit the prison for their annual pickup game against the inmates, Taylor would act as the play-by-play announcer.

Taylor was arrested and convicted after a robbery went wrong in 1994—it was his third strike. His story, chronicled by The Athletic's Marcus Thompson, highlighted his struggles with drug addiction, a troubled childhood and eventual rehabilitation. 

And on Saturday night, he found himself being interviewed on the Warriors home court with two-time MVP Stephen Curry by his side. 

"Embrace it big fella, this is your moment," Curry said when Taylor became emotional.

Taylor was honored as a guest PA announcer for the Warriors during their 125–109 win over the Rockets—a significant step up from San Quentin. 

"I worked hard in 26 years to rehabilitate myself," Taylor said. "In the process of doing that, I just embraced the attitude that I could be more than what I was. Once I embraced the attitude that I could be more than what I was, then it was time for me to tell other people, you can be more than what you think you are."

YOU MAY LIKE

hideki-matsuyama-masters
Golf

Matsuyama Becomes First Japanese Player to Win Masters

Hideki Matsuyama will put on the green jacket after a final-round 73 on Sunday.

Stephen Curry and Aaron Taylor
NBA

Curry, Ex-Con Guest Announcer Share Emotional Moment

Aaron Taylor spent 26 years in the infamous San Quentin prison, where he rehabilitated himself after struggles with drug addiction and a troubled childhood.

WWE wrestler Edge in the ring on SmackDown, lit dramatically
Play
Wrestling

WrestleMania 37 Live Blog: Results, Highlights and Analysis

Live updates from the second night of WWE’s WrestleMania 37.

Closeup of WWE's Drew McIntyre on Raw
Play
Wrestling

How to Watch WrestleMania 37

Everything you need to know ahead of WWE's two-night WrestleMania.

James Wiseman goes up for a dunk
NBA

Report: Warriors’ Wiseman Suffers Meniscus Injury

The Warriors are reportedly expecting to hear that center James Wiseman will be out for the remainder of the season after sustaining a knee injury Saturday.

evander-holyfield
Boxing

Source: Evander Holyfield Returning to Ring in June

Evander Holyfield, the Hall of Fame heavyweight, has been retired since 2011.

eddie-george-titans
College Football

Report: Eddie George to Be Named Tennessee State Coach

Tennessee State is reportedly bringing in an NFL legend as it looks to boost its football program.

dexter-fowler-angels
MLB

Angels OF Dexter Fowler Out for Season With Torn ACL

This is Fowler's 14th MLB season and first with the Angels, who acquired him in a trade with the Cardinals in early February.