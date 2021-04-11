Curry, Ex-Con Guest Announcer Share Emotional Moment

Aaron "Showtime" Taylor was an inmate of the infamous San Quentin state prison for 26 years. When Warriors executives would visit the prison for their annual pickup game against the inmates, Taylor would act as the play-by-play announcer.

Taylor was arrested and convicted after a robbery went wrong in 1994—it was his third strike. His story, chronicled by The Athletic's Marcus Thompson, highlighted his struggles with drug addiction, a troubled childhood and eventual rehabilitation.

And on Saturday night, he found himself being interviewed on the Warriors home court with two-time MVP Stephen Curry by his side.

"Embrace it big fella, this is your moment," Curry said when Taylor became emotional.

Taylor was honored as a guest PA announcer for the Warriors during their 125–109 win over the Rockets—a significant step up from San Quentin.

"I worked hard in 26 years to rehabilitate myself," Taylor said. "In the process of doing that, I just embraced the attitude that I could be more than what I was. Once I embraced the attitude that I could be more than what I was, then it was time for me to tell other people, you can be more than what you think you are."