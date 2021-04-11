Report: Warriors’ Wiseman Suffers Meniscus Injury

SI.com
NBA
Report: Warriors Center James Wiseman Sustains Meniscus Injury, May Be Lost for Season

Warriors rookie center James Wiseman reportedly suffered a meniscus injury in his right knee in Saturday's 125–109 win over the Rockets, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reported that while the Warriors have yet to set a timetable as they consult their medical team, the organization expects to find that Wiseman will not be available for the remainder of the season.

Wiseman, the No. 2 overall pick in last year's NBA Draft, sustained the injury in the second quarter when he landed awkwardly after attempting to dunk over Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. The former University of Memphis star left the game immediately but walked off the court under his own power.

The injury means Warriors could be without Wiseman for a critical stretch of the season as they fight for a playoff spot. After making the NBA Finals for five straight years, the Warriors are now at risk of missing the playoffs for the second season in a row.

Golden State is currently 10th in the Western Conference, 2 1/2 games behind the Grizzlies for the eighth and final playoff spot with 19 games left to play.

The 19-year-old Wiseman is averaging 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in his rookie season.

