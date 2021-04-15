Michael Jordan to Present Kobe Bryant at HOF Ceremony

NBA legend Michael Jordan will present Kobe Bryant at the 2020 Naismith Hall of the Fame induction ceremony on May 15.

Members of 2020 Naismith Hall of Fame class selected their previous Hall of Fame inductees to present them on induction night. In the case of a posthumous selection, the family members of the inductee make the selection.

Bryant told Complex Magazine in 2017 that he wanted Jordan or Phil Jackson to present him at the induction ceremony.

"In terms of who might present, for me it’s two people: Michael Jordan or Phil Jackson," Bryant said. "They’ve been the greatest mentors, not only in my career as an athlete, but also as a person."

Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash last year, spent all 20 seasons of his career with the Lakers. He was a five-time NBA champion, two-time Finals MVP, one-time regular season MVP in 2008, 18-time All-Star and was named to the NBA All-Defensive Team 12 times.

For his career, Bryant averaged 25 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.4 steals over 1,346 games before he retired in 2016.

In addition to presenting Bryant, Jordan will also present Baylor coach Kim Mulkey, the first woman to win a national championship as a player, assistant coach and head coach.

Other notable presenters include Alonzo Mourning and Dawn Staley presenting Tamika Catchings, David Robinson presenting Tim Duncan and Isiah Thomas presenting Kevin Garnett.

The induction of the 2020 class was postponed to May 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony will take place at Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut.

