Vanessa Bryant: 'Kobe And Gigi Motivate Me to Keep Going'

Vanessa Bryant on 'Unimaginable' Pain: 'Kobe And Gigi Motivate Me to Keep Going'

More than a year after the deaths of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, Vanessa Bryant will grace the cover of People's "Women Changing the World" issue on Friday. 

In a teaser released by People, Bryant, who dons a Lakers letterman jacket on the cover, said that she continues to move forward in order to provide for her three other daughters: Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 20 months.

"This pain is unimaginable [but] you just have to get up and push forward," Bryant told People. "Lying in bed crying isn't going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again. But getting out of bed and pushing forward is going to make the day better for my girls and for me. So that's what I do."

Bryant has committed to her husband's post-retirement work over the last year, including the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation and Kobe's production company Granity Studios.

"I guess the best way to describe it is that Kobe and Gigi motivate me to keep going," Bryant said. "They inspire me to try harder and be better every day. Their love is unconditional and they motivate me in so many different ways."

Earlier this week, Bryant endorsed Kyrie Irving's proposal that the NBA should consider changing its logo to honor Kobe, who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan in May. She also recently called for the public release of the names of the Los Angeles County sheriffs who allegedly took photos at the site of the helicopter crash that killed her husband and her 13-year-old daughter. 

