Myles Turner Out Indefinitely With Toe Injury

Pacers center Myles Turner will be out indefinitely due to a toe injury, the team announced on Monday.

An MRI revealed Turner has a "partial tear of his plantar plate in the great toe of his right foot," per the Pacers. He returned to the floor on Sunday after a six-game absence.

Turner, 25, is in his sixth NBA season after being drafted by the Pacers with the No. 11 pick in the 2015 NBA draft. He is averaging 12.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game this season, and he is leading the NBA in blocks for the second time in three years.

Indiana will look to manage Turner's absence down the stretch as they jockey for position in the Eastern Conference playoff race. The Pacers enter Monday night sitting No. 9 in the East at 26–30, three games ahead of the Raptors for the No. 10 seed.

The Pacers will host the Spurs on Monday night. They are currently slated to face the Hornets in the play-in tournament.

