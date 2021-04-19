Scottie Pippen's Firstborn Son, Antron, Dies at 33

Former NBA star Scottie Pippen announced that his first-born son, Antron, has died. He was 33 years old.

"I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron," Pippen wrote. "The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game. Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would've made it to the NBA. He never let that get him down, though—Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became."

Pippen did not disclose his son's cause of death but asked for support during this time for his family.

"Please keep his mom, Karen, and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers," he said on Instagram. "A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again."

Antron was a guard for Texas A&M International University during the 2008-2009 season. He also played for South Georgia Technical College.