Report: Nike Won't Renew Contract With Kobe Bryant Estate

Nike will not renew its endorsement contract with Kobe Bryant's estate following its expiration on April 13, according to Complex's Brendan Dunne.

Bryant's estate is now free to negotiate with other brands, per The Athletic's Shams Charania

"Kobe Bryant was an important part of Nike’s deep connection to consumers," Nike said in a statement. "He pushed us and made everyone around him better. Though our contractual relationship has ended, he remains a deeply loved member of the Nike family.”

Bryant signed with Nike in 2003 after starting his professional career with Adidas in 1996. He released over a dozen signature sneakers with Nike, and the company continued to release shoes after he retired in 2016.

The last Bryant shoe from Nike will drop in 2021, per Dunne

Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in January 2020 along with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others. Bryant was an 18-time All-Star during his NBA career, winning five championships as he scored 33,643 points. The Lakers retired his No. 8 and No. 24 in Dec. 2017, one year after his retirement. 

