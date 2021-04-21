Nets' James Harden May Be Out Until Postseason

Nets star guard James Harden experienced a "setback" in his hamstring rehabilitation earlier this week and is out indefinitely, according to a team statement.

According to the statement, Harden experienced the setback Monday during an "on-court rehab session" and underwent an MRI Tuesday.

Head coach Steve Nash said Harden "didn't fall or stumble or anything out of the ordinary. He just felt something maybe in the ballpark of a strain. Then the scan revealed he did suffer a setback. So not much more to it other than just disappointment and that we have to rebuild and get him going again."

On Harden's return, Nash said, "He’ll be back when he’s back. That may not be until the playoffs. It may be sooner. I don’t know.”

Harden has missed nine of the Nets' last 10 games due to a strained right hamstring. He had previously never missed more than 10 games in an NBA season.

He is averaging 25.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 10.9 assists with Brooklyn.

While Harden rehabs his hamstring injury, fellow Nets star Kevin Durant is rehabbing a thigh contusion that he sustained in Miami on Sunday.

Durant, Harden and Kyrie Irving have only played in seven games together this season.

Despite all that, the Nets enter Wednesday night's game with the Raptors only half a game behind the 76ers for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

According to the New York Times' Marc Stein, the club is also in advanced contract talks to sign former Phoenix and New Orleans guard Mike James.

