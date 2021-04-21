SI.com
NBA
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Nets' James Harden May Be Out Until Postseason

Author:
Publish date:

Nets star guard James Harden experienced a "setback" in his hamstring rehabilitation earlier this week and is out indefinitely, according to a team statement.

According to the statement, Harden experienced the setback Monday during an "on-court rehab session" and underwent an MRI Tuesday.

Head coach Steve Nash said Harden "didn't fall or stumble or anything out of the ordinary. He just felt something maybe in the ballpark of a strain. Then the scan revealed he did suffer a setback. So not much more to it other than just disappointment and that we have to rebuild and get him going again."

On Harden's return, Nash said, "He’ll be back when he’s back. That may not be until the playoffs. It may be sooner. I don’t know.” 

Harden has missed nine of the Nets' last 10 games due to a strained right hamstring. He had previously never missed more than 10 games in an NBA season.

NBA Power Rankings: The Knicks Are Sprinting to the Playoffs

He is averaging 25.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 10.9 assists with Brooklyn. 

While Harden rehabs his hamstring injury, fellow Nets star Kevin Durant is rehabbing a thigh contusion that he sustained in Miami on Sunday. 

Durant, Harden and Kyrie Irving have only played in seven games together this season.

Despite all that, the Nets enter Wednesday night's game with the Raptors only half a game behind the 76ers for the top seed in the Eastern Conference. 

According to the New York Times' Marc Stein, the club is also in advanced contract talks to sign former Phoenix and New Orleans guard Mike James.

More NBA

YOU MAY LIKE

James Harden_2
NBA

Nets' James Harden May Be Out Until Postseason

Nets star guard James Harden experienced a "setback" in his hamstring rehabilitation earlier this week and is out indefinitely.

Side by side image of Ryan Fitzpatrick and Alex Smith
Play
Extra Mustard

Text to Alex Smith Among Fitzpatrick’s ‘Biggest Regrets’

Ryan Fitzpatrick sent Alex Smith what he thought was a harmless text of encouragement after his gruesome leg injury.

John-Henry-Liverpool-Super-League
Play
Soccer

Liverpool Owner Henry Apologizes for Super League

John Henry issued an apology to fans, Jurgen Klopp and the rest of the club after plans for the Super League spectacularly collapsed.

NDSU Bison Trey Lance
Play
Gambling

2021 NFL Draft Bets: Which Team Will Draft Trey Lance?

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo breaks down the betting odds for which team will land North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft

Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Juventus.
Play
Soccer

Atlético Madrid, Italian Trio Back Out of Super League

Only Barcelona and Real Madrid remain following the mass exodus from the failed breakaway operation.

dCOVprince.HZ
Play
NBA

This Basketball Season is Missing One Thing: Prince

Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today—five years after his passing—to remember one of the most unique talents ever to be drawn to the game.

trevor-lawrence-victim-of-timing
Play
NFL

Business of Football: Bad Timing Costs Trevor Lawrence a Fortune

Trevor Lawrence is a victim of circumstance on several fronts. While he'll still do well for himself, he's already lost out on a lot of money.

2021-nfl-draft-afc-team-needs
Play
NFL

2021 NFL Draft: AFC Team Needs

From the rebuilding squads to the Super Bowl contenders, here are the position groups all 16 AFC teams should be targeting in the draft.