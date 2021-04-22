LeBron: NBA Is 'Simply Better Off' When Knicks Are Good

LeBron James: NBA Is 'Simply Better Off' When Knicks Are Good

Perhaps the LeBron-to-New York dream isn't dead just yet.

The Lakers' star took notice of the Knicks' eight-game winning streak on Wednesday night and tweeted "the league is simply better off" when New York is winning.

And while James is still three years away from another potential free agency, a wave of overreaction from Knicks fans is guaranteed.

Knicks fans were already in a frenzy before James's tweet.

New York enters Thursday night with sole possession of fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Most fan bases celebrate like this after a playoff berth or championship, but we shouldn't chide the MSG faithful for their exuberance. Winning seasons have been hard to come by in New York over the last decade.

We should pump the breaks on the LeBron rumors to a degree. He has an ideal co-star in Anthony Davis and life can't be too bad as one of Los Angeles's wealthiest citizens. Any potential free agency departure will likely be to join his son Bronny rather than chase the bright lights of New York.

But why spoil this moment for Knicks fans? We'll let them continue to dream and photoshop LeBron Knicks jerseys to their heart's content in the coming years.