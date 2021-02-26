SI.com
Report: Bronny James Undergoes Knee Surgery for Torn Meniscus

Highly touted prep star Bronny James has reportedly had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee, according to Tarek Fattal of the Los Angeles Daily News. The sophomore is expected to make a full recovery.

James, the son of Lakers star forward LeBron James, plays for Sierra Canyon, a private school in the Los Angeles suburb of Chatsworth. He's considered a 5-star prospect and is currently ranked No. 25 by 247Sports in the 2023 class.

California has yet to clear high schools for indoor sports, so it's unclear if or when Sierra Canyon's season will take place. The school has competed as a club team, per Fattal, and plans to play out-of-state games in March, though James will not be participating.

Sierra Canyon was one of the best teams in the country last season, with a lineup that featured McDonald's All-Americans Ziaire Williams (Stanford) and Brandon Boston Jr. (Kentucky). James played in every game as a freshman in a supporting role, averaging 15 minutes per game.

