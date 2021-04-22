Report: Trae Young Diagnosed With Grade 2 Ankle Sprain

All things considered, Hawks fans are likely breathing a sigh of relief.

Star guard Trae Young has reportedly been diagnosed with a Grade 2 lateral sprain on his left ankle, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. He's expected to return to the lineup once the swelling and pain have subsided.

Young injured his ankle on Wednesday night against the Knicks after landing awkwardly during a shot attempt late in the third quarter. Young remained on the ground in pain and needed help getting off the court and into the locker room, putting very little weight on his left foot. The Hawks eventually lost in overtime, falling to the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Through 54 games this season, Young is averaging 25.3 points, 9.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 35.7% on three-point attempts. The Hawks have won 18 of their last 25 games. They are currently a half-game ahead of the Celtics for the No. 6 seed and one game ahead of the Heat for the No. 7 seed, which would put Atlanta in the play-in tournament.

Atlanta is 3–2 in games without Young this season, including three straight wins in his absence this month. Bogdan Bogdanovic has been one of several Hawks to elevate their play recently, as his 54 three-pointers this month rank second in the NBA to Steph Curry.

