SI.com
NBA
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
The Crossover: Picks for Most Improved Player
The Crossover: Picks for Most Improved Player

Report: Hawks' Star Trae Young Diagnosed With Grade 2 Ankle Sprain

Author:
Publish date:

All things considered, Hawks fans are likely breathing a sigh of relief.

Star guard Trae Young has reportedly been diagnosed with a Grade 2 lateral sprain on his left ankle, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. He's expected to return to the lineup once the swelling and pain have subsided.

Young injured his ankle on Wednesday night against the Knicks after landing awkwardly during a shot attempt late in the third quarter. Young remained on the ground in pain and needed help getting off the court and into the locker room, putting very little weight on his left foot. The Hawks eventually lost in overtime, falling to the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Through 54 games this season, Young is averaging 25.3 points, 9.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 35.7% on three-point attempts. The Hawks have won 18 of their last 25 games. They are currently a half-game ahead of the Celtics for the No. 6 seed and one game ahead of the Heat for the No. 7 seed, which would put Atlanta in the play-in tournament.

Atlanta is 3–2 in games without Young this season, including three straight wins in his absence this month. Bogdan Bogdanovic has been one of several Hawks to elevate their play recently, as his 54 three-pointers this month rank second in the NBA to Steph Curry.

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

dinelson lamet (1)
MLB

Padres Place Dinelson Lamet on 10-Day Injured List

Lamet exited his season debut Wednesday with tightness in his right forearm. Manager Jayce Tingler said Lamet is feeling "very, very good."

trae young
Play
NBA

Report: Trae Young Diagnosed With Grade 2 Ankle Sprain

Young sprained his ankle after landing awkwardly on a shot attempt Wednesday, and is expected to return once pain and swelling subsides.

deshaun-watson-texans
Play
NFL

Watson's Lawyer Requests SSNs of Four Plaintiffs

Thursday's status hearing in the Deshaun Watson case centered around whether or not the opposing sides were hiding information or destroying evidence.

Zlatan-Ibrahimovic-Extension-AC-Milan
Play
Soccer

Zlatan Extends AC Milan Stay Beyond 40th Birthday

Ibrahimovic, who turns 40 in October, signed a one-year extension with the club.

nfl-mac-jones-steve-sarkisian-alabama
Play
NFL

Steve Sarkisian Explains What Makes Mac Jones Special

Few know as well as the former Alabama OC why Mac Jones is positioned to succeed in the NFL.

Clemson Tigers logo
Olympics

Clemson Men's Track and Cross Country Program to Continue After 2021

Clemson University has walked back its plans to cut the university's men's track and field and cross country programs.

The Premier League's Big Six
Play
Soccer

Premier League Mulls Steps to Keep Clubs From Another Breakaway

The Premier League is working to neuter clubs with punishments and measures to stop them from playing the leverage chip again.

Concacaf-Gold-Cup-Trophy
Play
Soccer

Concacaf Avoids Northeast, West Coast for Gold Cup Sites

Concacaf is going heavy on Florida and Texas for the 2021 Gold Cup.