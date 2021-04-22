Trae Young Suffers Sprained Ankle on Awkward Landing

SI.com
Trae Young Exits Game With Sprained Left Ankle

The Hawks have been among the NBA's most pleasant surprises this season, as they've surged to the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. One month ahead of the start of the playoffs, though, their team has taken a significant hit.

Star guard Trae Young left Wednesday's game against the Knicks after landing awkwardly on his left leg while attempting a shot. The play occurred late in the third quarter, with Young immediately reaching for his left ankle and remaining on the ground in pain.

Young would need assistance to be taken off the court, putting very little weight on his left foot as he made his way to the locker room.

After Young's exit, the Hawks announced he suffered a sprained left ankle and would not return.

Young left the game with 20 points, 14 assists and four steals in 30 minutes, notching his 25th double-double of the season. The Hawks entered the game having won 18 of their past 24 games, including nine of their last 11.

Through 53 games this season, Young has averaged 25.4 points, 9.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game while shooting 43.1% from the field and 35.8% on three-point attempts.

