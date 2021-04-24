Report: De'Aaron Fox Out Due to COVID-19 Protocols

As the Kings fight to qualify for the NBA's play-in tournament, they'll have to do so without their star point guard.

De'Aaron Fox will reportedly be out the next 10 to 14 days due to health and safety protocols, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Kings entered Friday five games behind the Warriors for the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference. They'll play five games over the next 10 days and eight over the next two weeks, starting with a road game at Golden State on Sunday.

Fox has played in all but one game for the Kings this season, averaging 25.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. He had 30 points, seven assists and five rebounds in Sacramento's win over the Timberwolves on Wednesday, which was just the team's second victory in its last 12 games.

