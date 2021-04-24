SI.com
NBA
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Report: Kings' De'Aaron Fox Out Due to Health and Safety Protocols

Author:
Publish date:

As the Kings fight to qualify for the NBA's play-in tournament, they'll have to do so without their star point guard.

De'Aaron Fox will reportedly be out the next 10 to 14 days due to health and safety protocols, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Kings entered Friday five games behind the Warriors for the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference. They'll play five games over the next 10 days and eight over the next two weeks, starting with a road game at Golden State on Sunday.

Fox has played in all but one game for the Kings this season, averaging 25.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. He had 30 points, seven assists and five rebounds in Sacramento's win over the Timberwolves on Wednesday, which was just the team's second victory in its last 12 games.

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

de'aaron fox
NBA

Report: De'Aaron Fox Out Due to COVID-19 Protocols

Fox has averaged 25.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game this season, who are currently on the outside of the Western Conference playoff picture.

jacob degrom (1)
MLB

Jacob deGrom Makes History in 15-Strikeout Outing

With 50 strikeouts, deGrom passed Shane Bieber and Nolan Ryan for the most punch-outs in a player's first four starts in big-league history.

Mac Jones
Play
Fantasy

2021 NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Select Mac Jones

Senior expert Michael Fabiano projects the first round in his 2021 NFL mock draft and adds some fantasy flair to the analysis

john calipari terrence clarke
College Basketball

John Calipari Pens Letter Remembering Terrence Clarke

Calipari wrote about his former player: "We are all better people for having crossed paths with him."

Tiger Woods shares first photo since his automobile accident in February 2021
Golf

Tiger Woods Shares First Photo Since Accident

Tiger Woods shared a glimpse of his golf course and rehab process in his first photo since his car crash.

Orlando Brown
Play
NFL

Chiefs Acquire Pro Bowl Tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

Kansas City sent a first-round pick to Baltimore as part of the deal.

A proposal to expand the College Football Playoff field was rejected by the management committee.
College Football

CFP Committee Considering Expanding Playoff Field

The College Football Playoff committee is reportedly considering expanding the field to as large as 16 teams.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
Play
Soccer

Klopp on EPL's Super League Owners: 'They All Learned Their Lesson'

The Liverpool manager hasn't been shy in opposing Super League plans, despite his club being one of the founders.