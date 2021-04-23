SI All-American
Prep Hoops Star Michael Foster Picks the G League Over College

Foster was named the SI All-American First Team after a dominant senior season.
Last season five high school players opted for the NBA’s G League over college, but so far, the 2021 class has preferred pursuing One Shining Moment and March Madness… Until now.

On Friday, Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.) forward Michael Foster picked the G League over Florida State and Georgia.

“It’s a great opportunity for me,” Foster said. “It’s the golden path right now.”

Last year, Jalen Green, the 2020 SI All-American Player of the Year, reportedly received north of $500,000 to play in the G League; Foster will receive similar compensation, according to sources.

RELATED: Michael Foster to star on big screen this fall

This past season, Foster was named to the SI All-American First Team after a dominant season averaging 32 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and four blocks a game for Hillcrest which finished 32-3.

At 6-foot-9, 220-pounds, Foster has the size and versatile skill set to thrive at the pro level where he can work one-on-one and create.

“I’ve seen multiple double and triple teams for the last three years,” said Foster, who is ranked No. 4 overall in the SI99. “I’m really looking forward to be at a level where I can just play against one guy most times. I don’t feel like I’m missing out on any development not going to college. I’m going somewhere that’s trying to prepare me for my goal, so why skip out on that?”

In a small consolation for the college game, Foster said had he chosen the college route he would’ve picked Georgia.

“I love everything they did with Anthony Edwards,” Foster said of Georgia. “When I went there, they made sure I was the main focus. I just love everything they’re doing right now.” 

