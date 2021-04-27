Bucks Offering COVID-19 Vaccine to Fans at Sunday's Game

The Bucks will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to fans in attendance at Milwaukee's home matchup against the Nets on Sunday.

All fans ages 16 years and older will be eligible to receive their first dose of the vaccine. The vaccination site will be open from 1 p.m. until the conclusion of Sunday afternoon's contest.

"We strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated and are pleased to team with the Milwaukee Health Department to give fans this easy and convenient opportunity," Bucks president Peter Feigin said in a statement. "This is a critical time for all of us to take the necessary step that will help return our lives to normal."

According to the release, the entire process is expected to take around 30 minutes.

The Bucks are currently chasing the Nets for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Milwaukee enters Tuesday night No. 3 in the East at 37–23 following a loss to the Hawks on Sunday.

Milwaukee has reached the postseason in each of the last four seasons. It has not reached the Finals since 1971.

