Kevin Love Apologizes for Outburst in Cavaliers' Loss

SI.com
NBA
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Kevin Love Apologizes for On-Court Outburst in Cavaliers' Loss

Author:
Publish date:

CLEVELAND — Cavaliers forward Kevin Love has apologized for his on-court tantrum Monday night, saying his behavior was out of line and out of character.

"That wasn't me," Love said.

The five-time All-Star spoke Wednesday after Cleveland's shootaround practice before facing the Orlando Magic. Love did not take any questions from reporters after speaking passionately for 13 minutes about the incident, his frustration in dealing with an injury this season and his mental health.

"My intent wasn't to disrespect the game," Love said. "My intent wasn't even for the damn ball to go inbounds. It was a moment that I got caught up in."

What Was Kevin Love Thinking on This Lazy Inbounds Pass?

Late in the third quarter against the Toronto Raptors, a frustrated Love, who was upset with the officials over some non-calls, angrily tapped the ball back into play on an inbounds pass. The loose ball was grabbed by the Raptors, who made a 3-pointer and went on to win 112-96.

Video of the tantrum went viral on social media, and Love was blistered by fans and media for behavior called "childish" and "unacceptable."

Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff called it a "lapse in judgment" and said Love, who didn't speak to the media after the game, had apologized to his teammates.

The Cavaliers were missing seven players with injuries for the game, and Love's outburst only compounded things for a young team stumbling to the season's end. Love said that he didn't realize how bad the incident looked until after the game and that he felt embarrassed and ashamed.

"I put myself here," Love said. "It wasn't about my teammates. It wasn't about the coaching staff. ... It shouldn't happen, but at the same time, it was a little blown out of proportion."

Love said he has only respect for Bickerstaff and for his teammates. He said he believes they have accepted his apology, knowing how hard he has worked this season to come back from a calf injury that sidelined him for two months.

"I'll ride or die for J.B., and I'll ride or die for our guys," Love said.

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Jan 3, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) looks to pass in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
NFL

Panthers Trade QB Teddy Bridgewater to Broncos

Carolina is moving on from Teddy Bridgewater after acquiring Jets quarterback Sam Darnold in early April.

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Patrick Surtain II (2) against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
NFL

NFL Alumni Experience Draft Day Again Through Sons

Patrick Surtain II, Jaycee Horn and Asante Samuel Jr. are all expected to follow their fathers into the NFL in 2021 .

Santos Escobar and Legado Del Fantasma pose on NXT after defeating Kushida and MSK
Play
Wrestling

Santos Escobar Explains How WWE and Lucha Libre Differ

NXT’s Santos Escobar says wrestling in Mexico is like driving a car on the other side of the road.

hank-aaron-bat
MLB

Days After Surgery, Hank Aaron Posed for Sports Illustrated

“He was always a man of his word,” Jeffery A. Salter says.

kevin-love-cavaliers
NBA

Kevin Love Apologizes for Outburst in Cavaliers' Loss

Love: "My intent wasn't to disrespect the game. ...It was a moment that I got caught up in."

PSG faces Manchester City in the Champions League semifinals
Soccer

LIVE: PSG Hosts Man City in Star-Studded UCL Semifinal

The first leg of this semifinal matchup takes place in Paris, where Kylian Mbappé, Neymar & Co. will look to take a step toward a second straight final.

Fenway Park.
MLB

Red Sox to Host 15 HS Graduations at Fenway Park

Up to four ceremonies will be held a day during the morning so that the field can be cleared for night games

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar against Metz
Soccer

How to Watch PSG vs. Manchester City

Paris Saint-Germain hosts Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday, April 28.