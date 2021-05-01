Report: Anderson Varejão Rejoins Cavaliers for Remainder of Season

Former Cavaliers and Warriors center Anderson Varejão plans to reunite with Cleveland for the remainder of the 2020-21 season, according to the Athletic's Shams Charania.

The 14-year NBA veteran spent 12 seasons with the Cavaliers before being acquired by the Warriors in 2016. Varejão has not played in a NBA game since 2017.

In Cleveland, Varejão averaged 7.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while shooting 51.2 percent from the floor. Varejão played in only 36 games across two seasons with the Warriors.

His most productive NBA seasons came in the 2011-12 (10.8 points, 11.5 rebounds) and 2012-13 (14.1 points, 14.4 rebounds) seasons where he averaged double figures in points and rebounds. Varejão was also named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team in 2010.

Varejão was drafted at No. 30 by the Magic in the second round of the 2004 NBA draft. However, he along with Drew Gooden and Steven Hunter were traded to the Cavaliers in exchange for Tony Battie and two future second-round picks.

Currently, Cleveland (21-41) sits two spots from the bottom in the Eastern Conference standings.

More NBA:

• Beck: The Tanking Era As We Know It Is Over

• Herring: What's Next for the Knicks Now and Beyond?

• Pina: Bam Adebayo Is the NBA's Most Underrated Defender

• P.J. Tucker Q&A: Tucker opens up on being traded to Bucks