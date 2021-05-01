SI.com
NBA
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Report: Veteran Anderson Varejão Reunites with Cavaliers

Author:
Publish date:

Former Cavaliers and Warriors center Anderson Varejão plans to reunite with Cleveland for the remainder of the 2020-21 season, according to the Athletic's Shams Charania. 

The 14-year NBA veteran spent 12 seasons with the Cavaliers before being acquired by the Warriors in 2016. Varejão has not played in a NBA game since 2017. 

In Cleveland, Varejão averaged 7.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while shooting 51.2 percent from the floor. Varejão played in only 36 games across two seasons with the Warriors.

His most productive NBA seasons came in the 2011-12 (10.8 points, 11.5 rebounds) and 2012-13 (14.1 points, 14.4 rebounds) seasons where he averaged double figures in points and rebounds. Varejão was also named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team in 2010. 

Varejão was drafted at No. 30 by the Magic in the second round of the 2004 NBA draft. However, he along with Drew Gooden and Steven Hunter were traded to the Cavaliers in exchange for Tony Battie and two future second-round picks. 

Currently, Cleveland (21-41) sits two spots from the bottom in the Eastern Conference standings.

More NBA:

Beck: The Tanking Era As We Know It Is Over
Herring: What's Next for the Knicks Now and Beyond?
Pina: Bam Adebayo Is the NBA's Most Underrated Defender
P.J. Tucker Q&A: Tucker opens up on being traded to Bucks

YOU MAY LIKE

Anderson Varejao Cavaliers 2014
NBA

Report: Anderson Varejão Rejoins Cavaliers for Remainder of Season

Varejão spent 12 seasons with the Cavaliers before going to play with the Warriors.

Oct 24, 2020; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Javonte Williams (25) runs for a touchdown as North Carolina State Wolfpack safety Jakeen Harris (6) defends in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium.
NFL

Broncos Leap-Frog Miami to Steal RB Javonte Williams

Broncos trade their picks (40 and 114) for Falcons' pick 35 and 219, leap-frogging Miami to steal UNC's Javonte Williams.

Ypsi Prep forward Emoni Bates (21) celebrates a play against SPIRE Academy during the second half at Central Academy in Ann Arbor, Saturday, March 13, 2021.
Play
College Basketball

Emoni Bates Decommits from MSU, Open to College or Pro

Bates has been heralded as a generational prospect and was on the cover of Sports Illustrated at age 15.

Courtesy Oscar Diaz_II
Wrestling

AAA Is Returning for 'Rey de Reyes' Card

Lucha libre is back Saturday as AAA presents Rey de Reyes. It promises to be more colorful and less PG than WWE.

Florida and FSU football helmets sit on the ground
Play
College

Florida Changes Course, Will Make NIL Effective July 1

A whirlwind 48 hours in the Florida legislature saw state lawmakers reverse their plan to push their NIL law to 2022.

nfl-draft-new-england-patriots-mac-jones
Play
NFL

NFL Draft 2021: Day 2 News and Rumors

With just a few hours before Rounds 2 and 3, here's Albert Breer's latest intel from making calls around the league.

Hall of Fame second baseman Roberto Alomar
MLB

MLB Fires Alomar After Sexual Misconduct Investigation

Roberto Alomar will no longer work in Major League Baseball after it investigated a 2014 incident of sexual misconduct.

USATSI_15986259
Play
Gambling

2021 Kentucky Derby Best Bets and Wagering Breakdown

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo handicaps this Saturday’s 147th running of the Kentucky Derby from Churchill Downs, including the latest odds and his best bets.