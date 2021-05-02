Thunder Lose by 57 Points at Home in Historic Blowout

NBA
Thunder's 57-Point Loss to Pacers is Largest Home Loss in NBA History

The Pacers made history on Saturday night when they throttled the Thunder 152-95 for the largest home loss in NBA history. At one point during the eventual 57-point loss, Indiana was up by 67 points—the largest lead in any NBA game in the last 25 years. 

The Pacers also became the first team to ever score 150 points and give up less than 100 since 1993 when the Kings beat the 76ers 154–98.

Six Pacers players scored in double digits and were led by small forward Doug McDermott with 31 points. Power forward Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double by halftime and finished with 26 points, 19 rebounds and 14 assists in just 30 minutes of play. 

As a team, Indiana shot 65.5% (57-for-87) from the field and 63.6% (21-for-33) from behind the arc. The Thunder shot 34.2% (38-for-111) as a team and just 21.1% (8-for-38) from deep. 

Oklahoma City struggled from the charity stripe too, shooting just 47.8% (11-for-23). 

The Pacers (30–33) are the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference and fighting for a spot in the play-in tournament, which will be held among teams in seventh through tenth place. The Thunder (21–43) however, are the No. 13 seed in the Western Conference and firmly out of the playoff race.

