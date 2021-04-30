Vanessa Bryant to Launch Mambacita Clothing Brand

Vanessa Bryant announced on Friday that she will be launching the Mambacita clothing line in honor of her late daughter, Gianna.

The clothing line will be released on May 1 to commemorate what would have been Gianna's 15th birthday.

Gianna and her father, Kobe Bryant, died in a helicopter crash in California along with seven others in January 2020. Before the crash, the Bryants were on their way to a basketball tournament, a common occurrence as the former Lakers star mentored his daughter on the game they both loved.

Gianna was an impressive player in her own right prior to the tragic accident. Kobe said in 2018 that his daughter was "hell-bent" on playing basketball at UConn. Gianna formed relationships with numerous WNBA and women's college basketball players, and she was posthumously honored at the 2020 WNBA draft.

All proceeds from the new Mambacita line will go to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, which aims to "fund programs in underserved communities," per People magazine.

