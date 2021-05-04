NBA
Unchecked: Stephen Curry Has Shut Up All His Critics
What many thought would be a wasted season for Steph Curry may somehow wind up elevating him, as his individual brilliance should shut up any critics forever.

In a way, what Curry has been able to accomplish in leading this year’s Warriors team does more for him than playing on another all-time great team would’ve. Because for someone who really had nothing left to prove, he has proven one thing...he’s still that dude. 

And any notion he can’t carry a team has been completely debunked, given that it should be clear to anyone Golden State might be the worst team in the league without him, which is why he deserves serious MVP consideration even with them currently only being the eighth seed.

I don’t want to see him in a middling sort of situation forever, but this one year will forever be special, given he’s shown to be the most exciting player in the NBA. And it was appropriate that he was just featured on a superhero broadcast since one can’t help but marvel at what Curry is able to do out on the court. We’re not just watching the greatest shooter to ever do it, we’re also seeing one of the greatest players of all-time period.

Draymond Green is probably correct when he said that other teams are terrified of Curry, and while he may have their fear, he should have everyone’s respect. 

Given that no matter what might happen once they get there if Curry is able to lead the Warriors into the playoffs, this season is already a win for him.

