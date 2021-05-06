Sports Illustrated home
NBA
James Harden 'Very Confident' He'll Return Before Playoffs

James Harden has missed Brooklyn's last 15 games due to a hamstring injury, but the Nets guard isn't worried about missing time during the postseason. 

Harden said Thursday he is "very confident" he'll return to Brooklyn's lineup before the start of the postseason. The Nets have six regular-season games left in the 2021-22 season before the postseason begins on May 22.

The Nets acquired Harden in a trade with the Rockets on Jan 13. Harden continued his brilliance in Brooklyn after earning seven All-NBA honors in Houston, averaging 26.1 points and 11.2 assists per game in his first 33 contests with the Nets.

Brooklyn has dealt with a number of injuries this season, most notably involving the team's stars. Kevin Durant missed much of February and all of March due to a thigh injury, while Kyrie Irving has played in just 49 of 66 games entering Thursday night. 

Harden noted Thursday he isn't concerned with the lack of time shared on the court for Brooklyn's three stars. 

"One of the things a lot of teams don't have is talent," Harden said. "We don't have to worry about that aspect. ...Skill-wise, we're elite. I'm not worried at all."

The Nets enter Thursday night sitting No. 2 in the Eastern Conference at 43–23. Harden is seeking his first championship. 

