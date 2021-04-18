Durant Suffers Thigh Contusion, Leaves Game vs. Heat

Kevin Durant suffered a left thigh contusion in the first half against the Heat on Sunday and will not return, the Nets said. This is just the latest injury Durant, and the Nets, have had to deal with this season.

Durant was driving to the basket when he made contact with Heat forward Trevor Ariza. Durant was able to walk off the court and back to the locker room before the team announced that their star player was done for the day.

No timetable for a return has been announced.

Durant has played in only 24 games this season while the Nets (38–18) sit as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. The 11-time All-Star has dealt with a nagging hamstring injury this season after he missed the entire the 2019–20 season recovering from an Achilles injury.

This was just the 16th time that Durant and point guard Kyrie Irving started a game together this season. The team's trio of stars, which includes shooting guard James Harden, have rarely been on the court together.

Harden is currently dealing with his own hamstring strain and Irving has missed significant time because of personal and family matters.

Durant scored a quick eight points before he suffered the injury against the Heat and the Nets went into halftime with a 64–60 deficit.

