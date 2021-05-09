Westbrook Ties Robertson for Most Career Triple-Doubles

Sports Illustrated home
Are Russell Westbrook's Statistics Being Taken For Granted?
Big O, make way for Brodie.

With his third-quarter assist to Bradley Beal, Wizards guard Russell Westbrook made history Saturday night against the Pacers by recording his 181st career triple-double—tying him with Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson for the most in NBA history.

It was the latest in what's been a triple-double tear for Westbrook, who's pulled off the feat in 21 of his last 25 games. He hasn't gone back-to-back games without a triple-double since late March. Washington has gone 17–8 in that span—including an eight-game winning streak in late April—to vaunt the Wiz into the NBA play-in tournament picture.

Westbrook entered Saturday night leading the league in assists per game (11.4) along with a career-best 11.4 rebounds per game.

A 12-time All-Star, Robertson averaged a triple-double during his second season in 1961-62. He played in 79 games that year, averaging 30.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 11.4 assists per game. Westbrook achieved that feat in three consecutive seasons from 2016-19, and is doing so for a fourth time this season.

