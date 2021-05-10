Sports Illustrated home
Report: J. Cole to Play in Basketball Africa League

Rapper J. Cole is signing a deal to play in the Basketball Africa League with Rwanda's Patriots B.B.C., according to The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears.

Cole will reportedly play between three-to-six games with the team, the first of which will be on Sunday against Nigeria's Rivers Hoopers B.C.

Cole, 36, arrived in Rwanda two days ago and is in the midst of quarantining, per The Undefeated

The New Times Rwanda first reported news of Cole's arrival in Rwanda.

Cole played basketball at Sanford High School in North Carolina and was briefly a walk-on at St. John's. He ultimately left the program to focus on his music career and never appeared in a Division I game.

"Sports is where it started for me," Cole told Sports Illustrated in 2013. "It parallels my life. Rap is such a competitive thing. That's why I have to watch sports. I got to keep up. It's my life in just another form."

The Basketball Africa League is beginning its inaugural season this weekend. It is a partnership between FIBA and the NBA, marking the NBA's first collaboration to operate a league outside of North America.

The inaugural season will feature a total of 26 games, beginning first with an 18-game group phrase for each of the league's 12 teams. The top eight teams from the group phase will qualify for the playoffs, which will be single elimination in all three rounds.

The first-ever BAL finals will be held on Sunday, May 30.

Cole is expected to make his debut on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 7 a.m. ET and the game airing on ESPNEWS.

