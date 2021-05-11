Sports Illustrated home
NBA
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Report: NBA Will Host 2021 Draft Combine in June in Chicago

Author:
Publish date:

The 2021 NBA draft combine will take place in person from June 21 to June 27 at Wintrust Arena and Marriott Marquis in Chicago, The Athletic's Sham Charania reported on Tuesday.

The combine will consist of team interview sessions, five-on-five games, shooting drills, measurements, strength and agility testing, half court drills and medical evaluations. 

Ten team personnel members are able to attend the on-court portion and six total members per team are allowed for the in-person interviews with prospects. These directions are the same as the 2019 draft combine.

This year's combine will be televised on ESPN Networks. Coverage will include the five-on-five games and strength and agility testing. The 2020 draft combine was completely virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic

The 2021 NBA draft will be held on July 29 at 8 p.m. ET, and the first round will be televised by ESPN and ABC. The second round will be aired on just ESPN. The deadline for an early entry player to apply for the draft is May 30 at 11:59 p.m. ET. 

July 19 at 5 p.m. ET is the deadline to withdraw from the draft as an early entry player.

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA basketballs
NBA

Report: NBA to Host 2021 Draft Combine In Person

The 2021 NBA draft combine will take place in person from June 21 to June 27.

Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan stand side by side during an NBA game
NBA

Michael Jordan Shares Last Texts With Kobe Bryant

Jordan will present Bryant this weekend into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

alex-rodriguez-timberwolves
NBA

Report: A-Rod, Timberwolves Fail to Reach Sale Agreement

Alex Rodriguez's potential purchase of the Timberwolves isn't finalized yet.

Phil Nevin coaching third base
MLB

Yankees 3B Coach Phil Nevin Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Yankees confirmed that third base coach Phil Nevin is a breakthrough positive as he was fully vaccinated earlier in the season.

Champions-League-Trophy-UEFA
Soccer

UEFA Finalizing Plans to Move UCL Final to Portugal

It appears that for a second straight season, the Champions League title will be doled out in Portugal, with Porto's stadium set to host Man City vs. Chelsea.

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jorge Mateo.
MLB

Tatis Jr. Tests Positive for COVID-19, Placed on IL

Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo are in the health and safety protocols due to contact tracing.

Gianluigi Buffon is leaving Juventus
Soccer

Gianluigi Buffon Says He's Leaving Juventus

The 43-year-old goalkeeper isn't necessarily retiring, but he's leaving the club after his second stint in Turin.

Horse Racing Medina Spirit
Play
Gambling

Betting the 2021 Preakness Stakes: Post Positions, Odds and Profiles for Every Horse

Kentucky Derby Winner Medina Spirit draws post No. 3 and is the prohibitive 9/5 favorite in the 146th Preakness Stakes