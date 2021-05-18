Bill de Blasio Roasted for Nets Gear at Press Conference

Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Bill de Blasio Wears Nets Gear to Press Conference, Promptly Gets Roasted

Bill de Blasio is officially on the Nets bandwagon.

New York City's mayor began his press conference on Tuesday donning a James Harden jersey and a Brooklyn Nets hat, a move inspired by the announcement of a new vaccination site outside the Barclays Center. And while it's nice for de Blasio to support a worthwhile initiative, his choice of outfit was, to put it lightly, interesting. 

As de Blasio sported his new Nets gear, Twitter made sure he didn't get off easy. 

de Blasio's wardrobe choice quickly earned the scorn of hoops fans across the internet on Tuesday, though perhaps the NYC mayor could serve as a good luck charm for Brooklyn as it eyes a Finals berth.  

The Nets will begin their playoff push on Saturday as they host the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. Tip-off time for Game 1 of the first round has yet to be announced.

