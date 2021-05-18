Sports Illustrated home
NBA
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

NBA Rumors: Kings to Bring Back Luke Walton Next Season

Author:
Publish date:

The Kings will bring head coach Luke Walton back for a third season, according to NBC Sports Bay Area's James Ham.

Walton and the Kings extended the organization's playoff drought to 15 years this season, tying an NBA record. For the second consecutive year the team finished 31-41 season.

“I appreciate my working relationship with Monte and I am excited to continue on this journey," Walton told NBC Sports Bay Area. "I understand that every aspect of our team must be better, and this offseason is the time to take that next step.”

Walton still has two years remaining on his contract. 

He is the sixth coach owner Vivek Ranadive has hired since buying the team in 2013 and the 10th since the team last made the playoffs in the 2005-06 season. 

Prior to his two seasons in Sacramento, Walton coached the Lakers for three years. In each of his three seasons with Los Angeles the team failed to make the playoffs.

Check out the latest news and notes from around the NBA: 

  • Lakers guard Dennis Schroder is looking to get paid like a top-tier point guard this offseason when he hits free agency. (Jake Fischer, Bleacher Report)
  • Kyle Lowry addressed his impending free agency on Tuesday, saying, in part, "Money talks, and years talk. ... At the end of the day, I want to make sure my family is taken care of for generations." (Tim Reynolds, Associated Press)
  • Former Mavericks guard J.J. Barea, who just finished playing for Estudiantes in Spain this season, says he has signed with Cangrejeros de Santurce in his native Puerto Rico. (J.J. Barea)
  • Bruce Brown, Alex Caruso, Talen Horton-Tucker, Norman Powell and Nerlens Noel are all players who could be in for significant raises averaging above $12 million per season this offseason. (Jake Fischer, Bleacher Report)

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

remy-martin-arizona-state
College Basketball

Kansas Lands Arizona State Transfer Remy Martin

Bill Self and the Jayhawks have landed the top player in the transfer portal ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Hyun Jin Ryu Blue Jays
Play
Gambling

MLB Bets for Tuesday, May 18: Back the Blue Jays in their AL East Battle vs. Boston

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking previews Tuesday's MLB betting action and shares the two top picks on his baseball betting card.

USMNT defender Aaron Long coming off the field.
Soccer

Long Out for MLS Season, Key U.S. Matches After Tearing Achilles

New York Red Bulls center back Aaron Long ruptured his Achilles on Saturday at the end of a 1-0 loss to the Philadelphia Union.

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield and coach Luke Walton
NBA

NBA Rumors: Kings to Bring Back Luke Walton Next Season

The Kings will reportedly bring head coach Luke Walton back for a third season.

rory-mcilroy-pga-championship
Golf

Only Thing Super About Golf on TV: The Superlatives

Expect ESPN to hype PGA before handing off to CBS, which will raise the bar for breathless excitement on a game that is anything but.

Colts Jonathan Taylor
Fantasy

SI Fantasy Team Outlooks Hub: Get to Know Every Player & Every Detail

SI Fantasy provides in-depth team breakdowns profiling every player & every detail

More than 50,000 runners at the start of the New York City Marathon on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge.
Edge

New York City Marathon returns Nov. 7 with 33,000 runners, changes

Race director Ted Metellus shares what the New York City Marathon may look like with a reduced field size, COVID protocols in 2021.

Nikola Jokic controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant
NBA

The MVP Debate: Is Nikola Jokić A Lock to Win?

With the regular season over, The Crossover’s senior writers, Howard Beck and Chris Mannix, unveil their MVP ballot.