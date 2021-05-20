Sports Illustrated home
LeBron James Hits Game-Winner to Propel Lakers Past Warriors in Play-In Game

The NBA could not have hoped for a better matchup in the first-ever play-in tournament than the Lakers against the Warriors. In the end, the game didn't disappoint.

The Lakers defeated the Warriors, 103-100, in a comeback win capped by a go-ahead three-pointer by LeBron James in the game's final minute. James' winning shot came shortly after he fell to the ground following a foul at the rim by Draymond Green. James later said Green poked him in the eye and impacted his vision on the eventual go-ahead shot.

"I was literally seeing three rims out there," James said in a post-game interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols. "I just shot at the middle one."

The Warriors had one last chance to tie the game up, but couldn't get a shot off on their final possession. Stephen Curry continued his torrid pace with another standout performance, scoring a game-high 37 points on 6-of-9 shooting from deep with seven rebounds and three assists.

James finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists on 7-for-17 shooting in 35 minutes. Anthony Davis was the team's leading scorer, with 25 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and a block.

The Warriors led, 55-42, at halftime, with their defense hounding the Lakers's stars. Curry ended the half with a step-back, buzzer-beating three-pointer that beat a triple team by the Lakers defense.

The Lakers were able to mount their comeback thanks to a mistake-prone Golden State team that turned the ball over 20 times. Lakers guard Alex Caruso was a particular pest for the Warriors, coming off the bench to score 14 points with a team-high three steals.

The defending champion Lakers will advance to face the Suns in the first round, while the Warriors will take on the Grizzlies on Friday in a battle for the No. 8 seed.

lebron curry
NBA

LeBron James Leads Lakers Past Warriors in Play-In Game

James hit a go-ahead three-pointer from far beyond the arc in the final minute to propel the Lakers into the first round of the NBA playoffs.

valenciunas-grizzlies-play-in
NBA

Grizzlies Eliminate Spurs, Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Memphis beat San Antonio 100-96 behind Dillon Brooks's 24 points to remain in contention for No. 8 seed.

Cam Akers Rams
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Open Backfield Touches - NFC Teams

SI Fantasy senior analyst Michael Fabiano ranks all 16 NFC teams with the most available opportunities for QBs and RBs.

Cardinals Kyler Murray
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Redraft Rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, K & DST

Senior expert Michael Fabiano is full steam ahead in providing his redraft fantasy football rankings for the 2021 NFL season

NCAA team logos
Play
College

D-I Council Adjusts Transfer Rules, Sets NIL Action Date

The NCAA Division I Council approved new transfer guidelines for athletes who aren’t eligible for the one-time transfer exception.

Lakers star LeBron James
NBA

How to Watch Lakers vs. Warriors

Find out how to watch Wednesday's Lakers vs. Warriors play-in tournament game.

BRECKENRIDGE, CO - AUGUST 21: Pro racer Gwen Inglis, was first to head down the start ramp for the inaugural Women's USA Pro Challenge time trial race August 21, 2015.
Cycling

Cycling Champion Gwen Inglis Killed by Driver While Training

Gwen Inglis, a national racing champion, was struck and killed on a training ride by a driver suspected of being intoxicated.

tony la russa
MLB

La Russa Rejects Pitcher's Defense of Teammate, Denies Team Rift

White Sox manager Tony La Russa is holding firm to his stance on Yermín Mercedes swinging at a 3-0 pitch in Monday's blowout game against the Twins.