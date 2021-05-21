NBA Award Finalists Revealed: MVP Down to Jokic, Curry, Embiid

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, 76ers center Joel Embiid and Warriors guard Stephen Curry are the finalists for the NBA's Most Valuable Player award, the league announced Thursday.

The league also named the finalist for Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player, Sixth Man of the Year and Coach of the Year. The awards voting is based solely on regular season performances.

Jokic is considered the heavy favorite to win the award after averaging 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game. He's shot 56.6% from the field and 38.8% on three-point attempts while playing in all 72 games this season.

Curry earned his spot by finishing the season on a tear, coming from behind to win the scoring title after averaging a career-best 32.0 points per game on 42.1% shooting on three-point attempts. A win would make Curry the ninth player ever to win three MVP awards.

Here's the full list of finalists for the six annual awards:

Most Valuable Player:

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Rookie of the Year:

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings

Defensive Player of the Year:

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Sixth Man Award:

Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz

Joe Ingles, Utah Jazz

Derrick Rose, New York Knicks

Most Improved Player:

Julius Randle, New York Knicks

Jerami Grant, Detroit Pistons

Michael Porter Jr., Denver Nuggets

Coach of the Year:

Monty Williams, Phoenix Suns

Tom Thibodeau, New York Knicks

Quin Snyder, Utah Jazz

