Report: Overtime League Lands Recruits Matt, Ryan Bewley

A pair of top recruits in the class of 2023 plan to forego college and join the Overtime Elite professional league, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Matt and Ryan Bewley will sign two-year deals worth over $1 million with the Overtime league, per Wojnarowski. They are the first first prep underclassmen to sign contracts with the league.

Matt Bewley is the No. 3 recruit in the class of 2023, per the 247Sports composite rankings. Ryan Bewley is No. 20.

The twins from West Oaks Academy in Orlando, Fla. are the latest recruits to forego college before potentially making the leap to the NBA. Likely 2021 lottery picks Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga played for the G League Ignite last season, while LaMelo Ball played for the Illawarra Hawks in Australian before a strong rookie year in 2020-21.

Bewley's team will be led by former UConn head coach Kevin Ollie, per Wojnarowski. Both players will likely be eligible for the 2024 NBA draft.

More NBA Coverage:

• How the Sixers’ Bubble Burst

• Luka Dončić is Ready for His Encore

• Atlanta is Falling in Love With Trae Young