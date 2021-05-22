Report: LeBron to Play After Safety Protocol Violation

Lakers forward LeBron James breached the NBA's health and safety protocols when he attended an outdoor promotional event for his tequila brand earlier this week, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. However, James will not be suspended because the event isn't considered a threat for spreading COVID-19, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

James, along with other high profiles stars such as recording artist Drake and actor Michael B. Jordan, attended the event earlier this week before the Lakers Play-in tournament game against the Warriors.

A league spokesman told ESPN the Lakers were notified that James went to the outdoor event. To attend, invitees had to provide a proof of vaccination or a recent negative test result.

"It's a violation of the agreed upon protocols, and, as we have in other comparable instances around the league, it has been addressed with the team," the spokesman spokesman told ESPN.

James has not said publicly if he has received the COVID-19 vaccination.

The No. 7 seeded Lakers (42-30) will begin their journey to repeat as NBA champs on Sunday when they play the Suns in Game 1 of their first-round series. The Lakers are riding a six-game winning streak, with James playing in three of those games.

