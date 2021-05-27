Sports Illustrated home
NBA
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUIT
Search
Derrick Rose Deserves His Flowers For Reinventing Himself with the Knicks
Derrick Rose Deserves His Flowers For Reinventing Himself with the Knicks

Derrick Rose Deserves His Flowers: Unchecked

Author:
Publish date:

It wasn’t that long ago I thought Derrick Rose was done, but now he’s the most important player for the New York Knicks in a playoff series. That type of career renaissance deserves recognition.

If it wasn’t for Rose, Knicks fans wouldn’t have seen a postseason win for the first time since 2013, as Rose’s reunion with head coach Tom Thibodeau continues to work out beautifully.

New York needed every one of the 38-plus minutes he played in game 2 against the Atlanta Hawks, especially given Julius Randle’s struggles. Rose was the only player out there who could create for the team, and in getting the win he further added to what is a fascinating chapter of his career.

Remember, it’s not always easy for former superstars to reinvent themselves. We saw that with Allen Iverson and what transpired with Carmelo Anthony before he found the right fit in Portland. That’s why it always stands out when it does happen, as it did with Vince Carter becoming a role player and Grant Hill contributing after injury.

Like with Hill, in Rose’s case, we’re talking about someone for whom we thought we’d be asking what could have been. Instead, we’re now talking about what is, given he’s proven his game is actually built to last.

Because in leading the Knicks to victory, he was once again an MVP, and Madison Square Garden certainly wouldn’t have been able to rise up again without Rose. Just make sure you don’t refer to his performance as vintage.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

The US Capitol is seen at dusk
College Football

New Legislation Seeks to Provide Collective Bargaining Rights to College Athletes

Legislation was introduced on Thursday seeking to provide collective bargaining rights to college athletes.

Dec 19, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; A Big 10 Championship logo is seen atop a yardage marker during the first half between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats at Lucas Oil Stadium.
College Football

Small Percentage of Big Ten Athletes Found to Have Myocarditis After COVID-19

About 30% of Big Ten athletes tested positive for COVID-19 last year and less than 1% of them were found to have clinical myocarditis, according to a study.

joel-embiid
Play
Extra Mustard

Joel Embiid Gives Us an A+ Celebration and an A+ Explanation

Joel Embiid goes all Degeneration X after scoring wild bucket

Man City's Phil Foden and Chelsea's Mason Mount
Soccer

Foden, Mount and the All-English UCL Final's Dynamic English Stars

Phil Foden and Mason Mount are breaking the mold of what it means to be a young, English star, and they'll feature at the heart of the Champions League final.

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Jalen Suggs and Southern California Trojans forward Evan Mobley
NBA

NBA Draft Lottery Simulation: Analyzing Potential Outcomes

Predicting the many possible outcomes of the 2021 NBA draft lottery.

Kahleah Copper jumps toward the hoop
WNBA

Kahleah Copper Is the Sky’s Elite Player-Coach

The Chicago guard is soaring this season—on and off the court.

Nationals Park streaker climbs out of tarp roller
Extra Mustard

Nude Nationals Park Streaker Tries to Hide in Tarp Roller

Give him points for creativity.

Fantasy Baseball, Craig Kimbrel Chicago Cubs
Play
Fantasy

Weekly Closer Report and Bullpen Depth Chart

High-stakes fantasy baseball guru Shawn Childs runs through every team's closer and top relief pitcher options