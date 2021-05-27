It wasn’t that long ago I thought Derrick Rose was done, but now he’s the most important player for the New York Knicks in a playoff series. That type of career renaissance deserves recognition.

If it wasn’t for Rose, Knicks fans wouldn’t have seen a postseason win for the first time since 2013, as Rose’s reunion with head coach Tom Thibodeau continues to work out beautifully.

New York needed every one of the 38-plus minutes he played in game 2 against the Atlanta Hawks, especially given Julius Randle’s struggles. Rose was the only player out there who could create for the team, and in getting the win he further added to what is a fascinating chapter of his career.

Remember, it’s not always easy for former superstars to reinvent themselves. We saw that with Allen Iverson and what transpired with Carmelo Anthony before he found the right fit in Portland. That’s why it always stands out when it does happen, as it did with Vince Carter becoming a role player and Grant Hill contributing after injury.

Like with Hill, in Rose’s case, we’re talking about someone for whom we thought we’d be asking what could have been. Instead, we’re now talking about what is, given he’s proven his game is actually built to last.

Because in leading the Knicks to victory, he was once again an MVP, and Madison Square Garden certainly wouldn’t have been able to rise up again without Rose. Just make sure you don’t refer to his performance as vintage.