Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo Will Miss Rest of Playoffs

Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo will miss the remainder of the 2021 NBA playoffs after suffering a tendon injury in his left foot, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

DiVincenzo suffered the injury during the Bucks' 113-84 Game 3 win against the Heat on Thursday. The former Villanova guard finished with two rebounds in nine minutes of action.

In the first two games, DiVincenzo combined for eight points, 17 rebounds and eight assists. During the regular season, he averaged 10.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

With DiVincenzo out, the Bucks will rely on guards Bryn Forbes, Pat Connaughton and Jeff Teague for extra production at the guard position.

Milwaukee has a commanding 3-0 series lead against the Heat. Game 4 of the opening round series will take place at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

More NBA Coverage:

• Behind the Timberwolves' Fight For Racial Justice

• Knicks Ban Fan Who Spat At Trae Young

• The NBA playoff notebook

• 'We’re Playing With Fire': The Mental Peril of This NBA Season