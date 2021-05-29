Jazz Legend Mark Eaton Dies at 64

Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Jazz Legend, Public Speaker Mark Eaton Dies at 64

Former Jazz center, restaurateur and public speaker Mark Eaton has died, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. He was 64.

The former 1989 NBA All-Star went for a bike ride around 8 p.m. Friday in Summit County—a rugged and mountainous areas in Utah—and never returned home, per KUTV.com

The cause of death is unknown, whether it be due to a medical problem or an accident, though foul play is not suspected, according to KUTV and the Salt Lake Tribune.

"We are heartbroken by the passing of Utah Jazz legend Mark Eaton," the team said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with his family as we all mourn the loss of a great man, mentor, athlete and staple of the community."

Eaton was an All-Star player as well as a former two-time Defensive Player of the Year in 1985 and 1989. He spent 12 seasons with the Jazz from 1982 to 1993.

During his 1984-85 season, the 7-footer set an all-time NBA record of 5.6 blocks per game. Eaton also holds the NBA record for the most blocks in a season with 456.

After retiring, Eaton began a public speaking career in Summit County. He also launched a career as a restaurateur, was the president of the National Basketball Retired Players Association and broadcasted Jazz basketball games.

