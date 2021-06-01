Sports Illustrated home
NBA
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Joel Embiid Ruled Out vs. Wizards Due to Right Knee Soreness

Author:
Publish date:

76ers center Joel Embiid exited Philadelphia's contest against the Wizards in the first quarter Monday night due to right knee soreness.

Embiid was ruled out for the game shortly before halftime as Philadelphia held a 61-60 lead. He appeared to injure his knee on a drive to the basket against Wizards center Robin Lopez.

Embiid torched the Wizards in the first three games of the first-round series as Philadelphia took a 3–0 lead. He tallied 36 points and eight rebounds in Game 3 on May 29, finishing the night 14-18 from the field in a 132-103 victory. Embiid's hot start to the playoffs continues his brilliance from the regular season, where he averaged a career-high 28.5 points per game. 

Philadelphia is looking to complete the series sweep of Washington in Game 4. The Sixers have reached the playoffs in each of the last four seasons, though they have yet to win the Eastern Conference since 2001. 

More NBA Coverage: 

• New York May Have Reached Its High-Water Mark
• Chris Paul Is Back, and He's Brought the Suns With Him
Clippers Looking Like Finals Contender as Kawhi Leonard Dominates

YOU MAY LIKE

joel-embiid-sixers
NBA

Embiid Exits Game 4 vs. Wizards With Right Knee Soreness

Philadelphia's star center took a hard fall in Game 4 against the Wizards in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

roger-federer-french-open
Tennis

Federer Wins French Open Match in Grand Slam Return

Roger Federer is back in the win column at the French Open following a 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 victory against qualifier Denis Istomin.

maqb-julio-jones-ryan-ramczyk-urban-meyer
Play
NFL

MAQB: Why a Julio Trade Could Be Easier As of June 1

On June 1, cap hits for NFL teams change drastically. A Julio Jones Trade could be more feasible for the Falcons after that date.

Tyronn Woodley and Jake Paul will reportedly square off in a boxing match
Play
Boxing

Report: Jake Paul to Fight Tyron Woodley in Boxing Match

Jake Paul and UFC star Tyron Woodley will reportedly fight in an upcoming boxing match in Miami.

Apr 27, 2021; Dunedin, Florida, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at TD Ballpark.
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: Weekly Rankings & Projections - Week of May 31

A cheatsheet with weekly ranked projections for every hitter & pitcher across Major League Baseball

Braves star Marcell Ozuna.
MLB

Braves' Ozuna Granted $20,000 Bond on Assault Charge

Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested Saturday on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and battery against his wife.

naomi-osaka-french-open-withdrawal
Play
Tennis

Osaka's Withdrawal Puts the Spotlight on Mental Health

Naomi Osaka's decision to withdrawal from the 2021 French Open after she declined to go to mandatory press conferences calls attention to mental health issues in athletes.

Naomi Osaka in a women's singles quarterfinal in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium
Play
Tennis

Osaka Withdraws From French Open, Opens Up on Depression

Naomi Osaka wrote that she has dealt with bouts of depression since the 2018 U.S. Open.