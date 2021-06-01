Embiid Exits Game 4 vs. Wizards With Right Knee Soreness

76ers center Joel Embiid exited Philadelphia's contest against the Wizards in the first quarter Monday night due to right knee soreness.

Embiid was ruled out for the game shortly before halftime as Philadelphia held a 61-60 lead. He appeared to injure his knee on a drive to the basket against Wizards center Robin Lopez.

Embiid torched the Wizards in the first three games of the first-round series as Philadelphia took a 3–0 lead. He tallied 36 points and eight rebounds in Game 3 on May 29, finishing the night 14-18 from the field in a 132-103 victory. Embiid's hot start to the playoffs continues his brilliance from the regular season, where he averaged a career-high 28.5 points per game.

Philadelphia is looking to complete the series sweep of Washington in Game 4. The Sixers have reached the playoffs in each of the last four seasons, though they have yet to win the Eastern Conference since 2001.

More NBA Coverage:

• New York May Have Reached Its High-Water Mark

• Chris Paul Is Back, and He's Brought the Suns With Him

•Clippers Looking Like Finals Contender as Kawhi Leonard Dominates