Sports Illustrated home
NBA
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Brad Stevens to Replace Danny Ainge in Celtics Front Office, Boston to Hire New Head Coach

Author:
Publish date:

The Celtics' brain trust will look far different in 2021-22 as Brad Stevens will move to a full-time role in the team's front office, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Celtics president Danny Ainge is planning to resign from his role, with Stevens replacing him, according to Wojnarowski. Boston is now searching for a new head coach. 

Ainge, 62, has served as a Boston executive since 2003. He previously worked as the team's president of basketball operations, helping deliver the 2008 championship with the acquisitions of Ray Allen and Kevin Durant. Ainge is not expected to retire, and he could join the Utah Jazz front office in some capacity, Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reports. 

Stevens has been Boston's head coach since 2013, logging seven straight playoff appearances with the franchise. It was a tumultuous 2020-21 season for Boston after a conference finals berth last year, as the Celtics finished 36–36 before losing to the Nets in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. 

No lead candidate has emerged in Boston's coaching search as of Wednesday morning. The new Celtics coach will be the franchise's third since 2004. 

More NBA Coverage:

The Grizzlies Live and Die by the Floater
New York May Have Reached Its High Water Mark
The Best NBA Draft Prospects Returning to School
Chris Paul Is Back to His Point God Self in the Playoffs

YOU MAY LIKE

Titans receiver A.J. Brown smiling on the sideline
Play
Fantasy

2021 Tennessee Titans Fantasy Team Outlook

A fantasy football breakdown of the Tennessee Titans by high-stakes legend Shawn Childs

brad-stevens-celtics
NBA

Report: Stevens Replacing Ainge, Celtics Eye New Head Coach

Boston will have to search for a new head coach now that Brad Stevens is reportedly moving to a front-office role with the Celtics.

Damian Lillard takes a game-tying shot in overtime vs. Nuggets
Extra Mustard

NBA Players Were in Awe of Damian Lillard’s Clutch Game 5

“This is a spiritual experience,” Kevin Durant said.

Carlo Ancelotti is back as Real Madrid manager
Soccer

The Curious Logic Behind Real Madrid's Reappointment of Ancelotti

With Real Madrid in need of some rebuilding and the club's Super League ethos in direct contrast to that of Carlo Ancelotti's, his return makes little sense.

Marcus Stroman
MLB

Stroman Comments on ‘Racist Undertones’ After Announcer's Durag Remark

After the game, the Mets pitcher retweeted several posts that described Brenly's comments as racist.

dCOVvandy_HZ
Play
College Baseball

The Latest Products of Pitcher U.

Vanderbilt continues to turn out great pitchers. Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter could be two of the best.

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant
NBA

The Nets Pass Chemistry Test

Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving showed no problems working together in the first round against the Celtics.

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard
NBA

Damian Lillard Deserves to Be Remembered as a Winner

The Trail Blazers star put on a show Tuesday, pouring in 55 points in a double-overtime loss in Game 5 to the Nuggets.