Sports Illustrated home
NBA
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Reggie Miller Digs Into Spike Lee for Leaving MSG Early During Knicks' Game 5 Loss

Author:
Publish date:

Reggie Miller is no stranger to playoff run-ins with acclaimed director and Knicks superfan Spike Lee. Miller famously gave Lee the "choke" sign after torching the Knicks in a postseason game at Madison Square Garden, so it was no surprise that the Hall of Famer took advantage of the opportunity to call Lee out again on Wednesday night.

In the dying minutes of Game 5, with the end result all but assured, Lee left his usual court side seat and headed for the tunnel with just over three minutes left. Miller, who was the analyst on the TNT broadcast, jumped at the chance to draw attention to Lee's exit.

"That's a fair-weather fan right there," Miller said as cameras showed Lee walking out. "If he wants to be the No. 1 supporter of the Knicks, you've got to stay there and take it like the guys on the floor."

Lee did return to his seat shortly afterward, but Miller's dagger landed nonetheless, as the former Pacer took full advantage of the bad optics for Lee's Knicks loyalty.

The incident comes just one day after the 27th anniversary of Miller's choke-sign taunt, which came after Miller hit five three-pointers in the fourth quarter during a crucial Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals. Lee and the Knicks got the last laugh that year, though, as New York would go on to win the series before losing to the Rockets in the NBA Finals.

More NBA Playoffs Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

spike lee
NBA

Reggie Miller Calls Out Spike Lee for Leaving Knicks' Loss Early

Lee left his seat with three minutes left in the Knicks' Game 5 loss but returned shortly after. That didn't stop Miller from poking his longtime foe.

trae young (3)
NBA

Hawks Bounce Knicks From Playoffs in Decisive Game 5 Win

The Hawks dispatched the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, making it eight years since New York has won a playoff series.

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Deep Sleepers: Top 10 Late-Round Targets

Michael Fabiano highlights 10 fantasy football deep sleepers for the 2021 NFL season.

jon-scheyer-duke
Play
College Basketball

Duke Willing to Gamble on Coach K's Pick for a Successor

Jon Scheyer may have no previous head coaching experience, but the internal replacement of their legendary coach clearly has Coach K's approval.

coach-k-duke
College Basketball

Coach K to Retire After 2021-22 Season

Krzyzewski has won five national titles, made 12 Final Fours and was named to the Naismith Hall of Fame during his tenure.

Gareth-Bale-Real-Madrid-Ancelotti
Soccer

Ancelotti Expects Bale Back at Real Madrid

Gareth Bale spent last season on loan with Tottenham but Real Madrid's new coach has plans for the Welsh star.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is injured playing for England
Soccer

England's Alexander-Arnold Hurt in Euro 2020 Tune-Up

The Liverpool right back made Gareth Southgate's squad for the Euros, but his status for the competition is now in doubt.

The Charlotte Hornets' logo on half court
NBA

Longtime Hornets Beat Writer Rick Bonnell Dies at 63

Bonnell covered the Hornets for the Charlotte Observer since the team's inaugural season in 1988.